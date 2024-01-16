News
Washington County
Posted: Jan 16, 2024 12:26 PMUpdated: Jan 16, 2024 12:26 PM
Washington Co. Commissioners Approve Interlocal Agreement
Nathan Thompson
The Washington County Commissioners approved a five-year interlocal agreement on Tuesday between the Sheriff's Office and the Bartlesville Police Department.
Sheriff Scott Owen says this is the first interlocal agreement between the two agencies for use of the police department's firearm range. He says the agreement will allow the sheriff's office to help improve the range, thanks to a large grant.
Sheriff Owen says the county's $5,000 commitment is a one-time expense. He says he appreciates the police department's willingness to allow deputies to use the city-owned range. He says this is a win-win for all, including taxpayers.
« Back to News