Posted: Jan 16, 2024 11:25 AMUpdated: Jan 16, 2024 11:25 AM

Cheynne Gilkey

Tri County Tech is holding a silent auction, but not in an art gallery.

TCT’s silent auction will be show casing their students trade and talents featuring a bid for each career field they offer. All proceeds will go straight to the Tri County Tech Foundation who provides financial and emergency aid as well as food support.

The bids available are as follows:

1. An Auto Detail- $130

2. A Cooking Experience fit for 10- $600

3. An Antique Zinc Decorative Cross- $35

4. Sonicare Water Flosser- $65

5. Cybersecurity Class for 8- $30

6. A One Year Gym Membership- $100

7. A Custom Picture Frame- $35

8. A Specialty Facial & Conditioning Hair Treatment- $60

9. A To-Go Dinner Party- $250

10. An Upcycled Lamp- $150

11. A Photo Restoration- $15

12. A Horseshoe Wreath- $100

13. An Automotive Service Labor- $125

14. Mani, Pedi, & Facial- $90

15. An Aerial Photograph- $50

16. Custom Engraved Dominos- $50

17. Original Children Books- $35

18. STEAM Summer Camp- $140

You can see all these, see the time remaining, and place your bid at https://tctf.betterworld.org/auctions/tri-county-tech-foundation.