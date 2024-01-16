Posted: Jan 16, 2024 8:28 AMUpdated: Jan 16, 2024 8:28 AM

Cheynne Gilkey

The record has been set.

Tulsa record low of -2 degrees today. The previous low was 1 degree in 1930.

Temperatures will reach a record low this week all across the U.S.

Wind chills in Oklahoma alone have been -30 degrees to -34 degrees compared to last years’ low, which was 15 degrees.

Wind chill, frost bite, and pet warnings have been issued across the country from border to border.

Bundle up everyone, kids, adults, and pets alike.

(Photo curtsy of City of Bartlesville).