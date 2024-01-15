Posted: Jan 15, 2024 4:08 PMUpdated: Jan 15, 2024 4:08 PM

Ty Loftis

A Delaware man has been arrested and is being charged with failing to restrain a dangerous dog.

In mid November, the Nowata County Sheriff's received a report of a dog biting a child at the town park in Delaware. The child reported that a pack of dogs charged at him, but only one bit him and when asked where they came from, the child pointed at George Trammell's camper near the park.

Deputies spoke with Trammell and he did confirm that his dogs were running loose. Trammell added that he had heard one of his dogs had bit a child. This isn't the first time Trammell has had an issue with his dogs running loose.

In April, 2023, one of Trammell's dogs bit another child at the Delaware Park. He received a citation for that incident for a failure to restain his dogs, but that was declined because of a procedural issue. In June of last year, Trammel was told by the Nowata County Sheriff's Office to keep his dogs restrained. Six days before the dog bite in November, the sheriff's office served Trammell a dangerous dog notice after they had been caught running loose in the park again.

On Saturday, December 2nd the Nowata County Sheriff's Office booked Trammell into jail and he was released on a $2,500 bond.