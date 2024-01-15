Posted: Jan 15, 2024 3:58 PMUpdated: Jan 15, 2024 5:38 PM

Nathan Thompson

Dewey Police are investigating a possible robbery and altercation that occurred just before 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon outside of Casey's General Store.

Police Chief Jimmy Gray provided this update

Chief Gray says the suspect vehicle headed south toward Bartlesville and Bartlesville Police are searching for the vehicle. He says no one was injured in the incident and it is still under investigation.