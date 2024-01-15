Posted: Jan 15, 2024 10:43 AMUpdated: Jan 15, 2024 10:44 AM

Tom Davis

The good times will be rolling again in Bartlesville this February when Mardi Gras 2024 arrives.

The 45th annual Bartlesville Mardi Gras party runs from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at The Center (Bartlesville Community Center), 300 SE Adams Blvd. This popular fundraiser for Martha’s Task is $40 per person, which includes hors d’oeurves, drinks, dancing and a silent auction. For reservations and tickets call 918-336-8275, visit Eventbrite.com, email marthastask@yahoo.com , or stop by 718 S. Johnstone Ave.

“We are so excited with the energy going into our Mardi Gras 2024 fundraiser benefiting important programs at Martha’s Task,” Executive Director Laura Walton said. “Everyone had so much fun last year and we are carrying that momentum forward with a spectacular night in store.”

Sponsors for Mardi Gras 2024 include DSR, Phillips 66, Jim Moore State Farm, LaJauna Duncan – Oklahoma Farm Bureau, Rosanne Shveima, Arvest Bank, Osage Casinos, Meghan Snead – Keller Williams Realtor and Stride Bank.

Ticket sales are going well for Mardi Gras, which carries a dress code ranging from business casual to formal to costume. Masks are always welcome. Expect to find plenty of beads at the event, which also will include an abundance of dancing and the crowning of Mardi Gras king and queen.

CG Entertainment will be spinning the tunes this year with Chris Wilson’s Uptown Event Lighting providing an inspired backdrop. Maria Gus is serving as emcee and photography by Mark Blumer will be capturing all the special moments of the evening.

Bartlesville’s Mardi Gras celebration is a longtime community party that has for several years served as a major fundraiser for nonprofit Martha’s Task. The organization located at 718 S. Johnstone Avenue is an economic development program providing sewing instruction, crafts, marketing, financial support and advocacy for low income women. For more information about the programs, visit www.marthastask.com. For up-to-date information on Martha’s Task and Mardi Gras 2024, check out Facebook.com, Instagram and Twitter.