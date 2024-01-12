Posted: Jan 12, 2024 11:29 AMUpdated: Jan 12, 2024 11:29 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Tuesday morning.

At that meeting, there will be discussion to consider approving health department expansion in Skiatook. The Board will also consider taking action on signing the CDBG grant application with the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

The Board will consider taking action to approve a roof for the health department at the Pawhuska location.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.