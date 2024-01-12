Posted: Jan 12, 2024 10:19 AMUpdated: Jan 12, 2024 10:19 AM

Cheynne Gilkey

Washington County Commissioners will meet Tuesday instead of Monday because of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

They will discuss a bid from early this week about the new crew cabs for Washington County Emergency Management that was held for review.

They will also review an Inter-Local Agreement between the Commissioners, the Washington County Sheriff, and the Bartlesville Police Department regarding the mutual use of firearms for training, as well as the approval of the Alcoholic Beverage Tax from the Washington County Treasurer.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Washington County Courthouse Administration Building.