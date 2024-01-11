Posted: Jan 11, 2024 3:22 PMUpdated: Jan 11, 2024 4:50 PM

Ty Loftis

Cold weather is on the way to northeast Oklahoma. Forecasts predict single digit temperatures for highs for both Sunday and Monday before getting back to near 20 on Tuesday.

Many of us will still have to go to work or to school, so Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says aside from making sure your battery is in good shape and your tires are up to pressure, there are some important things to do as you leave the house.

In addition to the cold temperatures, winds are expected to blow upwards of 20 miles per hour.