Posted: Jan 11, 2024 2:32 PMUpdated: Jan 11, 2024 2:32 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Historical Preservation Office is going to St Louis in mid-March and they are looking for people to take with them on their upcoming tour. Osage members over the age of 18 are eligible and hotel, transportation and food will be paid for.

Registration opens Thursday, February 1st and will close Friday, February 9th for anyone interested in going. The Historical Preservation Office will be going through many ancestral territories and sacred sites on the five day tour. Registration will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. For questions, call 918-287-5328.