Posted: Jan 11, 2024 11:27 AMUpdated: Jan 11, 2024 11:27 AM

Ty Loftis

In coordination with his colleagues from across the aisle, Oklahoma Senator James Lankford is calling for a hearing on the rise of antisemitism on college campuses and the actions being taken to keep Jewish students safe from harassment and discrimination. In a letter written to the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, the Senators wrote in part the following:

“Schools have a legal responsibility to protect their students from discrimination, yet many university presidents and administrators have failed to forcefully condemn antiemetic speech and incidents on campuses in the wake of Hamas’s terrorist attack.”

Lankford and his colleagues urged the Biden administration to address this issue for those in grade school in late 2023.