Posted: Jan 11, 2024 5:40 AMUpdated: Jan 11, 2024 5:40 AM

Tom Davis

Arvest is pleased to announce Brandy Robles has been promoted to Trust Officer 3 with Arvest Wealth Management.

Robles has been with Arvest Wealth Management since December 2021 when she began as a trust officer. Robles completed the Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor designation in December 2022 from the American Bankers Association, at which time she was promoted to Vice President.

Robles will continue to serve her clients in navigating the process of setting up a new estate plan or updating an old plan to meet current and future needs. She also serves as a fiduciary on behalf of her clients in the administration of their trusts, estates, guardianships, charitable trusts, investment accounts, and IRAs.

Robles brings years of legal experience in trust administration, estate planning, and probate estate administration to Arvest Wealth Management. Robles earned her juris doctorate and a certificate in Native American law from the University of Tulsa and her Bachelor of Arts in mass communications from the University of Central Oklahoma. Before joining Arvest Wealth Management, Robles practiced law in Tulsa.

“Over the past two years, Brandy has been an outstanding advocate for her clients,” said Josh Randolph, Arvest Wealth Management regional manager. “We are excited to have Brandy recognized with this new title.”