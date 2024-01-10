Posted: Jan 10, 2024 3:26 PMUpdated: Jan 10, 2024 3:26 PM

Tom Davis

The sub-zero temperatures can freeze your water pipes and even cause them to burst. We spoke with Eddie Mason with Mason's Plumbing in Bartlesville and said your best bet is to be proactive.

For the long term, add insulation to attics, basements, and crawl spaces. Insulation will maintain higher temperatures in those areas. And to prevent drafts, seal cracks and openings around windows, doors, and at sill plates, where the house rests on its foundation.

Mason advises letting the cold water drip from a faucet served by exposed pipes. Running water through the pipe—even at a trickle—helps prevent pipes from freezing. He also recommends checking for to make sure your tub or sink is not plugged to avoid a water overrun giving you a very wet floor.