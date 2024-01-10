Posted: Jan 10, 2024 3:06 PMUpdated: Jan 10, 2024 3:06 PM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma Congressman Josh Brecheen on Wednesday spoke during a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing entitled, “Havoc in the Heartland: How Secretary Mayorkas’ Failed Leadership Has Impacted the States.”

This is the Committee’s first impeachment hearing against Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The witnesses included three state attorney generals, including Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond.

“Today, three State Attorney Generals, including Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, agreed that Secretary Mayorkas is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors. Congress must do its job and send a strong signal that if you violate the law, you will be impeached,” said Congressman Josh Brecheen.