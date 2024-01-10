Posted: Jan 10, 2024 1:11 PMUpdated: Jan 10, 2024 1:13 PM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Oklahoma has always been temperamental. Her moods always transition to her weather. Unfortunately for her inhabitants, that means unregulated, inclement weather.

Chuck McCauley, superintendent of Bartlesville Public Schools sheds some light on the process of preparing schools for bad weather.

The bad months start during January-March which features possibilities of snow and ice, but not on Christmas, for Oklahoma is some kind of Grinch.

Although a time of forced adaptivity, Covid allowed staff members to be prepared to offer education online and get word out fast about weather announcements that affect school.

McCauley explains that the decisions of weather are made in the office before 6 a.m., with him being the tie breaker. McCauley also says that they take in multiple factors before making a decision on whether or not school should be canceled, including the childcare burden on working parents and the indispensable person-to-person time in the classroom.

Bartlesville Public Schools inclement weather procedure is outlined at https://www.bps-ok.org/page/inclement-weather-procedures.

(Photo curtsy of Bartlesville Public Schools Adminstrative Staff page).