Posted: Jan 10, 2024 8:41 AMUpdated: Jan 10, 2024 8:43 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Police Department will host a Neighborhood Watch Forum at 6 p.m. on Jan. 18, 2024, at City Hall in the Council Chambers.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry announced that the police department will offer information and guidance on establishing and running Neighborhood Watch programs in the community.

Anyone who is interested in Neighborhood Watch is welcome to attend.