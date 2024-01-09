Posted: Jan 09, 2024 3:43 PMUpdated: Jan 09, 2024 3:45 PM

Chase McNutt

Extreme cold is headed for Bartlesville this weekend, and Be the Light Mission is doing their part to help out. There will be a warming station opening this Thursday at 4:00 pm for anyone that will need it, and will stay open until the extreme cold breaks.

Keith McPhail with the Be the Light Mission goes into more detail about the warming centers.

The warming station will be located at Be the Light Mission in the 200 block of N. Virginia Avenue.