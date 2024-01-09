Posted: Jan 09, 2024 2:25 PMUpdated: Jan 09, 2024 2:27 PM

Ty Loftis

Early Tuesday morning, a Bartlesville police officer conducted a traffic stop and the passenger was arrested for being in possession of methamphetamine.

Officers conducted the traffic stop after noting the vehicle had a defective passenger side brake light out. After making contact with the vehicle, officers radioed for a K-9 officer to conduct an open-air sniff. The K-9 did note the odor of narcotics and after the defendant, Brenda Stevens, stepped out of the vehicle, they found a bag containing methamphetamine in her purse.

An afadavit goes on to say that they found a clear baggie containing a green leafy substance, which appeared to be marijuana. Stevens was placed under arrest and on the way to jail, Stevens said she had methamphetamine in her bra as well.

Stevens has a $50,000 bond and she is next due in court on Friday, January 26th at 9 a.m.