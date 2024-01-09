Posted: Jan 09, 2024 10:41 AMUpdated: Jan 09, 2024 10:41 AM

Ty Loftis

The final comprehensive plan open house for the City of Pawhuska will be held this Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. It is a come and go event for anyone interested in attending.

The last meeting was held in August and the goal is to share plan recommendations, outline the next steps and finalize strategies on how to best improve Pawhuska. The event is set to take place at the Pawhuska Community Center.