News
Oklahoma
Posted: Jan 09, 2024 9:47 AMUpdated: Jan 09, 2024 9:47 AM
PODCAST: Congressman Josh Brecheen
Tom Davis
Another deadline for a federal budget agreement looms. Congressman Josh Brecheen called into Bartlesville Radio to share his concerns.
Brecheen claims that, if approved, the money for the 12 federal approriations bills will be paid with borrowed money--a first in our history.
In the podcast, Brecheen also talks about the dire crisis at our southern border and how leaving the borders open is raising the likelihood of a possible terror attack on our nation.
