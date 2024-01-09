Posted: Jan 09, 2024 7:51 AMUpdated: Jan 09, 2024 8:17 AM

Evan Fahrbach

A rain-snow mix along with cold temperatures and wind have caused sporatic slick spots in Northeast Oklahoma on Tuesday morning.

As of 8:45 AM, Highway 60 was closed going both directions due to several accidents near Yocham's.

KWON has received reports that the roadway is extremely slick in that area.

US 60 is now clear and open.

Operation Slick Streets is also in effect in Bartlesville, meaning BPD will not respond to non-injury accidents.