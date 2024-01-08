Posted: Jan 08, 2024 2:13 PMUpdated: Jan 08, 2024 2:13 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning in an attempt to figure out a solution to the parking problem that will ensue once the courthouse annex construction begins.

There were ideas tossed around, but District One Commissioner Everett Piper said he would reach out to the Osage Nation to see if they could assist while the project is being completed.

The Board's next regularly scheduled meeting is next Tuesday at 10 a.m.