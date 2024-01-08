Posted: Jan 08, 2024 9:24 AMUpdated: Jan 08, 2024 9:24 AM

Tom Davis

Have you heard the story of Jesus’ brother Judas? No, not the Judas who betrayed him—this is a different Judas, also called Jude. He and the letter he wrote are there in the New Testament but they’ve both been ignored for too long.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dr. Jerome Van Kuiken with Oklahoma Wesleyan University invited everyone to come and learn about the man and his message that today’s Christians need to hear.

The Judas We Never Knew is a free community event featuring teaching by Dr. Jerome Van Kuiken at Oklahoma Wesleyan University on Thursday, Jan. 11, 7:00-9:00 p.m., sponsored by Jude’s Health and Java House.”