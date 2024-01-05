Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Jan 05, 2024

Washington County Commissioners Agenda Preview

Chase McNutt

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday, Jan. 8th for their second meeting of the new year. The commissioners will start with a resolution on a donation from Rafter Veterinary services. They then will share reports from multiple depository accounts.

They will also open a bid for a new full-size ¾ ton 4x4 Crew cab. The meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. on Monday and it will be held in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room at 400 S Johnstone Ave.


