Posted: Jan 05, 2024 2:00 PMUpdated: Jan 05, 2024 2:00 PM

Chase McNutt

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday, Jan. 8th for their second meeting of the new year. The commissioners will start with a resolution on a donation from Rafter Veterinary services. They then will share reports from multiple depository accounts.

They will also open a bid for a new full-size ¾ ton 4x4 Crew cab. The meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. on Monday and it will be held in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room at 400 S Johnstone Ave.