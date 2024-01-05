Posted: Jan 05, 2024 11:58 AMUpdated: Jan 05, 2024 11:58 AM

Tom Davis

State Senator Julie Daniels has announced she will run for a third and final term representing District 29. The district includes Washington and Nowata Counties and some precints in Rogers County.

Daniels has been a member of the senate republican leadership team since 2019, serving as an Assistant Majority Whip and now as an Assistant Majority Floor Leader. She chairs the Rules Committee and is Vice Chair of the Administrative Rules Committee. She chaired the Judiciary Committee for four years and continues to serve on that committee as well as Education, Finance and Health and Human Services.

As a member of the Budget Subcommittee for Public Safety and Law Enforcement, Daniels is responsible for overseeing and monitoring budget requests from the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training (CLEET), District Attorneys Council, Oklahoma Indigent Defense System, and Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

“Each morning when I enter the capitol building, I say a prayer of gratitude for the blessings of being an American and living in Oklahoma. After that, whatever happens, it’s going to be a great day,”

Daniels said. Her legislative accomplishments include:

⦁ Ending gender transition procedures on minors

⦁ Authoring the strongest pro-life bill in the country

⦁ Authoring multiple bills protecting First Amendment rights

⦁ Authoring legislation to improve election integrity

⦁ Improving legislative oversight of rules and regulations

⦁ Breaking down barriers to work with licensing reform

⦁ Advocating for and passing tax cuts

⦁ Advocating for and passing school choice

⦁ Protecting workers compensation and pension reforms

⦁ Limiting retail theft

⦁ Protecting ranchers and farmers involved in nuisance lawsuits

Daniels is a former mayor of Bartlesville and served eight years on the city council. She served as president and longtime board member for the Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville. Daniels is Vice President of the Oklahoma Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs. Boys & Girls Clubs of American named her its State Alliance Champion in 2019 for having a major impact on services to youth. She is a graduate of Leadership Bartlesville and Leadership Oklahoma.

Daniels has been an active member of the Bartlesville Water Resources Committee since 2004. She is currently working with others to improve and expand area healthcare services.

Daniels was born and raised in Oklahoma City. She is a graduate of OU and the University of Tulsa College of Law. Julie and husband, Charlie, have been married 46 years. They have two sons, a lovely daughter in law and three precious young grandchildren.

For more information go to: www.danielsoksenate.com or

FB Senator Julie Daniels.