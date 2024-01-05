Posted: Jan 05, 2024 2:43 AMUpdated: Jan 05, 2024 2:04 PM

Tom Davis

Bands of light to occasionally moderate snow will spread into northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas this morning, with accumulations ranging from a dusting to perhaps up to 2" for some locations in northeast Oklahoma near the Kansas border, and the higher elevations of northwest Arkansas.

Near to slightly above freezing surface temperatures will lead to melting of snow after falling. Most of the wintry precipitation should end around noon. Motorists should exercise caution while traveling during the morning commute.

A few slick spots will be possible this morning on elevated, non-treated surfaces.