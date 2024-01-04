Posted: Jan 04, 2024 5:05 PMUpdated: Jan 04, 2024 5:05 PM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Citizens have been called to duty, Uncle Sam as witness.

Applications are now open for the Bartlesville Police Department Spring 2024 Citizens Police Academy. A free 11 week course starting on March 7, 2024 every Thursday from 6-9 p.m. Deadline for applications is January 31, 2024 at 5 p.m.

There are a few steps needed to complete the call:

Receive your application by emailing wdmorrow@cityofbartlesville.org Once filled out, email it back to the same email address or fax it to 918-338-4037. If you cannot do either of the above return steps, mail it to Bartlesville Police Department 615 S. Johnstone Ave. Bartlesville, Ok 74006. If neither of these suits you, drop it off in person at 615 S. Johnstone Ave.

(Photo curtsy of City of Bartlesville GOV Facebook Page)