Posted: Jan 04, 2024 2:40 PMUpdated: Jan 04, 2024 2:40 PM

Ty Loftis

The critically acclaimed film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” is set to be released on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 12th. The film originally came out in theaters in October and is currently available on Amazon Prime, but will be available on Apple TV+ worldwide next Friday.

Killers of the Flower Moon has been nominated for seven Golden Globe Awards and received several Oscar nominations. The film was also received the Vanguard award when attending the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards gala.