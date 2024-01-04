Posted: Jan 04, 2024 1:53 PMUpdated: Jan 04, 2024 1:53 PM

Ty Loftis

It isn't to late to register for next Wednesday's lunch and learn series in Pawhuska. State Senator Bill Coleman will be the featured speaker and lunch will be provided. The event starts at noon from the Pawhuska Community Center.

Those who would like to attend can send an email to Reba@pawhuskachamber.com or call the Chamber office at 918-287-1208.