Posted: Jan 04, 2024 9:59 AMUpdated: Jan 04, 2024 10:01 AM

Ty Loftis

Beginning on Friday, there will be a stoplight change in Hominy. The stoplight in front of the high school will be moved further east. All buses will now pick up and drop off students in the parking lot of the football field parking lot.

Parents and guardians will also have the option to pick up children in the football field parking lot. Hominy Schools understands that the circle drive will remain closed and traffic may be more congested than normal.

A Hominy Schools Facebook post states that this change will be in effect until further notice.