Posted: Jan 03, 2024 2:59 PMUpdated: Jan 03, 2024 2:59 PM

Ty Loftis

City offices will be closed next Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. so that city staff members can attend the "State of the City" event. The event is being planned so that staff members can be informed, and better colaborate with City departments. City Manager Mike Bailey had this to say on the first ever event.

"This will be the first event of this kind held exclusively for City employees. It will allow us to communicate in real time about the accomplishments of our employees and the City as an organization."

Facilities will be open as normal until 9:30 a.m. and will re-open at 1:30 p.m.