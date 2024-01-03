Posted: Jan 03, 2024 2:48 PMUpdated: Jan 03, 2024 2:48 PM

Chase McNutt

The City of Bartlesville, in coordination with Osage Landfill, provides an annual coupon good for one free trip to the landfill at any time during the year to the City’s Solid Waste customers. Coupons will be mailed to customers via their utility bill during the January billing cycle.

The coupon is valid for City of Bartlesville Residential Solid Waste customers only. No commercial accounts or contractors will be permitted. One coupon is issued per customer and may not be duplicated.

The clean-up program is intended to help Bartlesville residents dispose of items typically too large or cumbersome for their weekly trash pick-up.

Items that are NOT permitted:

- Complete structures, including roofs

- Trees

- Vehicles

- Tires

- Batteries

- Hazardous materials

- Wet paint

- Appliances that have not had the compressors removed, such as refrigerators, freezers, and air conditioners. (Appliances must be certified “Freon free” if the compressor is not removed.)

- Demolished structures

For more information about this program, contact Public Works at 918.338.4131 or email bjmumma@cityofbartlesville.org. If you do not receive your coupon in your January utility bill, contact the Utility Billing Office at 918.338.4224 or utilitybilling@cityofbartlesville.org.