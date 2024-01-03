Posted: Jan 03, 2024 2:37 PMUpdated: Jan 03, 2024 2:38 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in court on Wednesday on the charge of failing to register as a sex offender. Billy Jo Hailey is a convicted level three sex offender on a rape by instrumentation conviction from 2002. According to an affidavit, Hailey has not been registered since he lived in Tulsa County in 2016.

As a level three offender, Hailey is required to register every 90 days but had failed to do so. While reading his information, Will Drake pointed out that this is the sixth time that Hailey had been charged with failure to register.

Due to these factors, Hailey’s bond was set at $50,000 and his next court date is set for Jan. 26th.