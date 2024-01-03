Posted: Jan 03, 2024 12:26 PMUpdated: Jan 03, 2024 12:34 PM

Ty Loftis

At Tuesday evening's city council meeting in Bartlesville, a life saving award was presented to local first responders. Police officers Chris Neal and Steve Johnson, along with off-duty fire fighter Chris Buchanan took action in late November and Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry says they went to work after a pickup left the road in the city limits of Bartlesville.

The pickup door was locked however, which made it even more difficult for the three responders on scene, but Ickleberry says they found a way to save the man.