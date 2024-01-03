Posted: Jan 03, 2024 10:19 AMUpdated: Jan 03, 2024 10:19 AM

Cheyenne

We have heard of overpopulation in many different fields, insects, mammals and even humans in the movies. But this year the problem in Washington County is the pet population.

Seven-year SPCA Executive Director Tonya Pete, says that they have taken in 1,751 animals in 2023. Pete explains how this problem is due to residents not spaying and neutering their pets.

In the past, there were transport systems around the state and out of state for overflow, but Tonya Pete says that those opportunities have changed since Covid.

Pete says the rate of specific pets they take in individually for each year has switched from more cats (1,083 for last year’s statistics) to more dogs (957 from last year’s statistics). The preference of cats over dogs, breed discrimination, and visitors picking dogs based off looks over connection, has extended the number of days a dog stays at the shelter.

Pete explains that with the partnership they have with pet stores like Petco, Cats have more opportunities to be seen and adopted. Transport was the way for dogs, but as explained before, transports are no longer available.

Pete says that there are three dogs that have just about been at the shelter for a year with around 20 (less than ½% of overall adoptions) returns.

The SPCA has many ways it gets word out about their available pets; their website that is connected to many national pet adoption websites like Pet Finder, Facebook posts, and setting up at Sunfest, but the needs of the SPCA last longer in the year than the generosity of the public. The heaviest time of need, says Pete, is August-September for dogs and April-May for cats. Although donations are pretty substanial during the holidays, Pete says that she hopes the city of Bartlesville will come by and visit more often and not just think about the animals on the Holidays.

The SPCA is located at 16620 on old highway 123 in Bartleville Ok, 74006. They are open from 1-6 p.m. and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays. You can call them for more information at 918-336-1577.

(Photo curtsy of Washington County SPCA Facebook page)