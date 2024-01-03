News
Posted: Jan 03, 2024
Grandson of Frank & Jane Phillips Passes Away
Tom Davis
Marcus C. Low Jr., , grandson of Frank & Jane Phillips and former trustee of The Frank Phillips Foundation, died Saturday, December 30, 2023, at his home in Milwaukee at the age of 86.
Bob Fraser, former CEO with The Frank Phillips Foundation, said, "Marcus lived a terrific and successful life and shared terrific stories with me about spending summers at Woolaroc and the Frank Phillips Home with his grandparents."
A visitation will be held on Friday, January 5, 2024 at North Shore Congregational Church (7330 N Santa Monica Blvd, Milwaukee, WI 53217) starting at 10:00AM with a funeral service to follow at 11:00AM. A private burial will take place by the family at Davenport Memorial Park in Davenport, Iowa, where Mark’s family is interred.
