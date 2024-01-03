Posted: Jan 03, 2024 9:06 AMUpdated: Jan 03, 2024 9:11 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville City Council on Tuesday night reviewed the language on proposed amendments to the City Charter dealing with council terms, election dates, recall petitions and contracts.

The proposal that earned the most discussion on Tuesday would impact recall petitions for elected officials. Currently, the City Charter is silent on time limits to gather signatures for recall efforts, and the City Clerk only has 10 days to verify signatures. The proposed amendment would define how long petitioners have to gather signatures and would extend the City Clerk's limit on signature verification.

There was discussion ont Tuesday revolved around a set time limit for recalls petitions. The range went from 90 says to 180 days. City councilors would agree upon 180 days. Jim Curd , who, along with Mayor Copeland and councilor Loren Roszel are under recall, each said they did not want to limit voters, but a reasonable time for a recall needded to be set.

No action was taken on officially changing the City Charter on Monday, and final approval would have to go to voters in Bartlesville.