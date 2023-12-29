Posted: Dec 29, 2023 2:18 PMUpdated: Dec 29, 2023 2:18 PM

Ty Loftis

The town of Wynona special election is taking place on Tuesday, January 9th. Early voting will be available on Thursday, January 4th and Friday, January 5th. Early voting will only be available at the Osage County Election Board Office in Pawhuska.

Citizens will be eligible to take part in early voting from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and poling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on that Tuesday. Those who wish to vote in the election on that Tuesday can go to the First Baptist Church in Wynona.