Posted: Dec 29, 2023 12:03 PMUpdated: Dec 29, 2023 4:01 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man appeared in Washington County Court earlier this week on the charges of DUI, carrying firearms under the influence, and driving with license revoked. Jayston Cato appeared after making a $7,500 bond on Wednesday this week.

According to an affidavit, Cato was arrested on Dec. 23rd after he was pulled over for erratic driving. The officer noted in his report that Cato was swerving in and out of lanes before a traffic stop was initiated. After the stop, it was discovered that Cato’s license was revoked.

Marijuana was also located in the vehicle along with an odor of alcohol. Cato would be subject to some standard field sobriety tests and allegedly failed almost every single one. He was arrested and as previously mentioned, was given a $7,500 but was able to bond out. His next court date is set for Jan. 24th.