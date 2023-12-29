Posted: Dec 29, 2023 10:10 AMUpdated: Dec 29, 2023 10:10 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council will meet for the first time in 2024 on Tuesday to take care of several pieces of business.

According to the agenda, the council will hold a public hearing and take possible action on a rezoning request for two structures located at the intersection of Shawnee Avenue and Eighth Street. The council will also discuss and take possible action on the economic incentive to bring Lincoln Electric Products to Bartlesville.

Lincoln is expected to purchase the former Siemens facility near the airport from the Bartlesville Development Authority to expand their business to Bartlesville. The incentive would be for up to $1.5 million to Lincoln for creating up to 100 new jobs and another $1 million incentive for the resident recruitment relocation plan.

The council will also discuss and possibly approve language changes to a proposed change to the city charter. If the council approved the language changes, an election would need to be called for voters in the city of Bartlesville.

The meeting will end with a possible executive session to discuss hiring law firm McAfee and Taft to represent the city in pending litigation against 3M Company and Dupont. The council will then return to open session to possibly vote on the law firm’s representation.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers of Bartlesville City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.