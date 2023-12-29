Posted: Dec 29, 2023 9:38 AMUpdated: Dec 29, 2023 11:30 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will convene for their first meeting of 2024 on Tuesday to elect new leadership, make several appointments and tour the county jail.

According to an agenda, the commissioners will elect a new chairman and vice-chairman for the year. Mike Dunlap served as chairman in 2023 and Mike Bouvier served as vice-chair. Following the election, the commissioners will briefly recess and relocate to the Washington County Correctional Facility for the annual jail inspection.

Once the jail tour is complete, the commissioners will recess again and relocate back to the Washington County Administration Building where they will appoint leadership and representation on several county- and state-level boards.

The commissioners are also expected to address a food service contract for the jail and an interlocal agreement between the county and city of Bartlesville for installation of a sewer line near Bison Road and U.S. Highway 60.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday.