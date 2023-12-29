Posted: Dec 29, 2023 8:48 AMUpdated: Dec 29, 2023 8:48 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Veterans Connection Organization has teamed up with Homeland Grocery Stores and others for a post-holiday food drive for our local veterans.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Veterans Connection Organization CEO Sharon Reese said that Homeland has donated 100 bags of canned goods and non-perishable food. The public has been contributing to the cause at various outlets around Bartlesville including The Hilton Garden Inn, Ascension St. John Jane Phillips and the Washington County Sheriff's Office and can continue until January 9, 2024.

On January 10, at 10am, veterans can drive up to the Hilton Garden Inn at the circle drive and volunteers will bring your food to your vehicle.

Later on January 10, there will be a special fundraising bingo event for our vets at Cooper and Mill in Bartlesville starting at 6pm.