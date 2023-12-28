Posted: Dec 28, 2023 1:59 PMUpdated: Dec 28, 2023 1:59 PM

Ty Loftis

Ascension St. John is offering a new way to better serve its patients. The hospital system will be using a new mobile PET/CT scan machine that will visit each health facility every two weeks. Nuclear Medicine Technologist for the hospital, Liz Stamile told the News on 6 that this is something that will help everybody.

The device will be used to detect cancer, detect lesions and monitor a patient once treatment has been completed. They hope to have the machine ready for use by mid-January.