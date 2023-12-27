Posted: Dec 27, 2023 9:38 AMUpdated: Dec 27, 2023 10:42 AM

Tom Davis

Rainfall over the holiday weekend has restored Hulah Lake levels — moving the area out of water restriction stages, Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen said Wednesday.

"The rains over Christmas weekend have had a significant impact on the water supply," Lauritsen said. "Hulah's lake level increased two and a half feet and is currently one foot above the top of water conservation; we are in the flood control portion of the lake."

He said the weighted water supply based on water right is 113.9 percent — and still climbing. "This is the highest we've seen in a year and a half," he said. "The rain has moved us out of water restriction stages."