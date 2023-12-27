News
Bartlesville
Bartlesville Water Restrictions Lifted
Tom Davis
Rainfall over the holiday weekend has restored Hulah Lake levels — moving the area out of water restriction stages, Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen said Wednesday.
"The rains over Christmas weekend have had a significant impact on the water supply," Lauritsen said. "Hulah's lake level increased two and a half feet and is currently one foot above the top of water conservation; we are in the flood control portion of the lake."
He said the weighted water supply based on water right is 113.9 percent — and still climbing. "This is the highest we've seen in a year and a half," he said. "The rain has moved us out of water restriction stages."
Unfortunately, the rain didn't help Copan Lake levels as much, Lauritsen said."Copan's lake level did not change significantly, increasing only 0.1 feet," he said. "Our overall water remaining is 67.7 percent due to the low Copan levels."
