Posted: Dec 26, 2023 1:56 PMUpdated: Dec 26, 2023 1:56 PM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports that 48 million people become sick due to food illnesses across the United States each year. This is why it is important to put any food that wasn't eaten in the refrigerator as soon as possible and get that food eaten within a reasonable amount of time.

If the food was left out for more than two hours, it isn't safe to eat. All leftovers should be eaten within three to four days at most.