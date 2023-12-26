Posted: Dec 26, 2023 12:40 PMUpdated: Dec 26, 2023 12:40 PM

Ty Loftis

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released nominations for select categories to its upcoming awards show. Killers of the Flower Moon has been nominated for some of those accolades at the 2024 Oscars ceremony, which is scheduled for Sunday, March 10th.

Select categories that the movie has been nominated for include makeup and hair styling, original score, original song and sound.

Nominations for voting will run from Thursday, January 11th through Tuesday, January 16th and the official announcements will be made on Tuesday, January 23rd.