Posted: Dec 25, 2023 10:15 AMUpdated: Dec 25, 2023 10:15 AM

Nathan Thompson

The city of Bartlesville announces it will offer free Christmas tree mulching at the upper level parking lot of Sooner Park, 420 S.E. Madison Blvd.

Undecorated, live trees may be dropped off at the designated fenced area, just east of Madison Boulevard.

Trees will be accepted through Jan. 31. The mulch will be available to the public at no cost at the drop site Monday through Friday as quantities allow. Recipients are responsible for loading their own mulch.