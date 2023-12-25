Posted: Dec 25, 2023 7:56 AMUpdated: Dec 25, 2023 7:56 AM

Tom Davis

Hulah Lake is at 0.60 ft BELOW normal. The conservation pool is 91.13% full. Meanwhile, Copan Lake is at 7.58 ft BELOW normal and the conservation pool is 34.04% full.

Bartlesville remains at Stage 2 of the Water Shortage Ordinance. Stage 2 restrictions include:

Outdoor water use is limited to two days per week. Even-numbered properties may water on Tuesdays and Saturdays, and odd-numbered properties may water on Wednesdays and Sundays.

(Exceptions to this are landscape watering by means of hand-held hose only or watering can, commercial plant nursery, brief watering for testing of a new automatic irrigation system or after repair or adjustment of an existing irrigation system, landscape watering using non-potable water through rain water collection or grey water. (Grey water is relatively clean water from baths, showers, washing machines, sinks and other appliances.)

Washing vehicles, boats, trailers or other equipment is prohibited except at vehicle wash facilities.

The washing of outdoor surfaces, such as sidewalks, driveways, patios and parking lots, is prohibited.

A person violating these restrictions could be subject to fines of $50 for the second offense, up to $500 for the fifth or subsequent offense.