Posted: Dec 22, 2023 10:01 AMUpdated: Dec 22, 2023 10:01 AM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court Friday morning on five separate charges that include felony stalking, and four protective order violations. Thomas Griggs surrendered himself this week on an outstanding warrant on the five charges.

Griggs was accused of sending the victim in the stalking case hundreds of messages non-stop over a four-day period back in March. According to an affidavit, Griggs sent messages threatening to kill the victim multiple times and in multiple different ways.

Griggs allegedly also made a threat on his life to the victim, stating he was ready to die. Griggs was given a $58,000 aggregate bond on all five cases and his next court date is set for Jan. 5th at 9 a.m.