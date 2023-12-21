Posted: Dec 21, 2023 3:29 PMUpdated: Dec 21, 2023 3:29 PM

Chase McNutt

Christmas break has arrived in Northeast Oklahoma as all sports will go on a two-week break. Here is a look at how our local and area hoops teams are faring through the first quarter of the season ….

On the guys side, the Bartlesville guys have had a rough start of things as they sit at 1-4. Bruins will be back in action on Jan. 4th. Nowata sit’s at 2-5 with a recent 50-point win over commerce. The Pawhuska guys are sitting just over .500 at 3-2. Dewey is on a two-game win streak at 4-2.

The Caney Valley Trojans are having one of the best starts locally as they’re coming in at 5-1. Copan has had a hot start as they’re 9-2. Wesleyan Christian School is 7-1. Oklahoma Union is still searching for their first win at 0-7, and Barnsdall has been back and forth at 5-3.

On the girls side, BHS girls are struggling at 2-4. The Nowata girls have lost three of their last four to sit at 3-4. Pawhuska ladies are ranked #14 and sit at 4-1. The Dewey girls got their first win recently and are 1-5. The Trojan girls of Ramona are 2-4.

Copan girls sit at 3-8 after losing last two. Wesleyan Christian girls have struggled in their first year back at 0-10. Just like the guys, the lady Cougars of Oklahoma Union sit at 0-7, and the Barnsdall ladies are treading water at 4-4. All teams will be back in action in January.